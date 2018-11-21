DoubleLine's Gundlach: Now is the time for capital preservation

Jeffrey Gundlach, who runs DoubleLine Capital, said on Tuesday that investors should focus on capital preservation and avoid corporate bonds as well as Treasuries, against the backdrop of intensifying inflationary pressures.

Gundlach, known on Wall Street as the Bond King, said that investors have not shown an appetite for Treasuries, even as the U.S. stock market plunges. “There’s no bond rally,” Gundlach said in a telephone interview. “Obviously, it is not a deflationary bear market, otherwise you would have a bond rally.”

