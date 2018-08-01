DoubleLine's Gundlach: Short-maturity US Treasuries look attractive

Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive of DoubleLine Capital, said on Tuesday that short-maturity U.S. Treasuries "look as good" relative to stocks and long-maturing bonds than they have in a long time.

NEW YORK: Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive of DoubleLine Capital, said on Tuesday that short-maturity U.S. Treasuries "look as good" relative to stocks and long-maturing bonds than they have in a long time.

Gundlach, known as Wall Street's Bond King, said the tariff threat pulls U.S. economic growth forward, as reflected in second quarter GDP, but "growth moving ahead will be incrementally weaker."

Advertisement

(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chris Reese)