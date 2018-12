related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

NEW YORK: Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive of DoubleLine Capital, said Tuesday on an investor webcast that the Standard & Poor's 500 Index is likely to go below its February 2018 lows.

(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan)