DoubleLine's Gundlach says US equities are in long-term bear market

NEW YORK: Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive of DoubleLine Capital, on Monday said the S&P 500 is headed to new lows and that U.S. equities are in a long-term bear market.

Gundlach, speaking on CNBC TV, said passive investing reached "mania status" and will exacerbate market problems.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Dan Grebler)