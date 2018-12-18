DoubleLine's Gundlach says US equities are in long-term bear market

DoubleLine's Gundlach says US equities are in long-term bear market

FILE PHOTO: Jeffrey Gundlach, CEO of DoubleLine Capital, speaks during the Sohn Investment Conference in New York City, U.S., May 8, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

NEW YORK: Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive of DoubleLine Capital, on Monday said the S&P 500 is headed to new lows and that U.S. equities are in a long-term bear market.

Gundlach, speaking on CNBC TV, said passive investing reached "mania status" and will exacerbate market problems.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Source: Reuters

