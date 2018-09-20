DoubleLine's Gundlach warns US Treasury yields headed higher
Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive officer of DoubleLine Capital, on Wednesday said bond prices across the U.S. Treasury yield curve could fall if the 30-year yield closes above 3.25 percent twice in a row.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury note and 30-year Treasury bond both hit four-month highs early Wednesday. The 10-year yield was currently trading around 3.08 percent and the 30-year around 3.22 percent.
Gundlach told Reuters he was still forecasting 6 percent on the 10-year yield by the next presidential election or a year after.
"I first made that statement in July 2016 when the overwhelming consensus view was the 10-year was soon headed to 1 percent," he said. "So the observation is right a little over two years later with 10s a little over 3 percent."
He added: "My 6 percent by 2021 call is perfectly on track. No reason at all to change it. A move soon to higher yields would be signaled by the 30-year closing two days in a row over 3.25 percent."
Last week, Gundlach likened debt-financed U.S. budget deficits to Miracle-Gro plant food and remarked that the benefits of the ballooning deficit, stemming from tax cuts, were not permanent. On Wednesday, Gundlach said, "The deficit is insane. A truly strong economy produces a fiscal surplus."
