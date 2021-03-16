Dow, S&P 500 muted at open as Fed meeting begins

Futures tracking the S&P 500 was nearly unchanged on Tuesday as investors remained on the sidelines ahead of retail sales and industrial production data, while the Federal Reserve was set to kick off its two-day policy meeting.

REUTERS: The S&P 500 and the Dow saw a muted open on Tuesday as investors remained on the sidelines ahead of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting against the backdrop of rising borrowing costs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 13.3 points, or 0.04per cent, at the open to 32966.75. The S&P 500 rose 4.7 points, or 0.12per cent, at the open to 3973.59​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 63.5 points, or 0.47per cent, to 13523.173 at the opening bell.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)