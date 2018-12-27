Dow, S&P 500 turn positive late in session

U.S. stocks tumbled 1 percent on Thursday in a broad-based decline led by energy shares, giving back some of the gains from a spectacular rally a day earlier that helped the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average surge more than 1,000 points for the first time ever.

NEW YORK: The S&P 500 and Dow industrials turned positive late in the session on Thursday, roaring back after steep losses for most of the day, helped by gains in technology and health stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 61.16 points, or 0.27 percent, to 22,939.61, the S&P 500 gained 2.3 points, or 0.09 percent, to 2,470 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 16.59 points, or 0.25 percent, to 6,537.76.

