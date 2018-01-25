Dow, S&P hit records but Nasdaq loses ground

U.S. stock index futures advanced on Thursday as corporate earnings continue to roll in and investors awaited a flurry of economic data and an interest rate decision by the European Central Bank.

NEW YORK: The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 hit record highs on Thursday although much of Wall Street relinquished earlier gains after President Donald Trump said he wants a strong dollar.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 140.67 points, or 0.54 percent, to 26,392.79, the S&P 500 gained 1.71 points, or 0.06 percent, to 2,839.25 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.90 points, or 0.05 percent, to 7,411.16.

