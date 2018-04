Dow dives 2 percent as China-US trade spat intensifies

U.S. aerospace companies, automakers, grain merchants and chipmakers were the early casualties on Wednesday after China and the United States announced tariffs on US$50 billion of imports, cementing fears they were spiraling towards a trade war.

REUTERS: The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank more than 2 percent at the open on Wednesday as big U.S. manufacturers, grain merchants and chipmakers bore the brunt of a deepening trade conflict between China and the United States.

The S&P 500 opened below its 200-day moving average, a key technical level.

The Dow fell 506.21 points, or 2.11 percent, to 23,527.15. The S&P lost 40.75 points, or 1.56 percent, to 2,573.7. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 126.95 points, or 1.83 percent, to 6,814.33.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)