Dow dives 2 percent as China-US trade spat intensifies

U.S. aerospace companies, automakers, grain merchants and chipmakers were the early casualties on Wednesday after China and the United States announced tariffs on US$50 billion of imports, cementing fears they were spiraling towards a trade war.

Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 29, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
REUTERS: The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank more than 2 percent at the open on Wednesday as big U.S. manufacturers, grain merchants and chipmakers bore the brunt of a deepening trade conflict between China and the United States.

The S&P 500 opened below its 200-day moving average, a key technical level.

The Dow fell 506.21 points, or 2.11 percent, to 23,527.15. The S&P lost 40.75 points, or 1.56 percent, to 2,573.7. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 126.95 points, or 1.83 percent, to 6,814.33.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

