Dow ends 5% higher as US stocks rally

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks roared back to life on Wednesday (Dec 26), shaking off four straight routs and notching the biggest single-session gains in nine years.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was at 22,878.45, up 1,086.25 points or 4.98 per cent.



The broad-based S&P 500 rose 116.59 points (4.96 per cent) to 2,467.69, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index surged 361.44 points (5.84 per cent) to 6,554.36.

The rally came after a bruising stretch for Wall Street and followed strong retail sales data and White House reassurances that Fed Chair Jay Powell won't be fired. Analysts attributed the gains in part to technical factors after days of selling.

