Dow ends at 2nd straight record but Nasdaq falls

NEW YORK: The Dow rode a wave of bullish investor sentiment to a second straight record on Friday (Sep 21), while the Nasdaq declined on weakness in semiconductor stocks and some tech giants.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 86.52 points (0.32 per cent) at 26,743.50, adding to its record of Thursday, which was its first all-time high since January.

The broad-based S&P 500 slipped 1.08 points (0.04 per cent) to 2,929.67, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 41.28 per cent (0.46 per cent) to 7,986.96.

Analysts attributed the Dow's gains to continued solid US economic data and greater investor optimism about trade fights after fresh actions from the United States and China were not as severe as they could have been.

This week's tariff actions by Washington and Beijing "feel less bad," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B Riley FBR.

"This is a market that has certainly been able to shrug off the latest round of tariffs," he said.

Especially strong Dow members included McDonald's, which jumped 2.8 per cent, while Boeing, Cisco Systems and Chevron all gained more than one percent.

Many of the largest technology companies fell, with Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Google parent Alphabet all shedding more than one percent.

Micron Technology slumped 2.9 per cent after it warned that profit margins would be affected in the upcoming quarter by new US tariffs on Chinese imports.

General Electric fell for a second session in a row, this time by 2.3 per cent on worries about a technical glitch uncovered in its gas turbine technology.