Dow ends lower amid fears of US government shutdown

NEW YORK: Wall Street suffered its second straight rout on Thursday (Dec 20) as worries about a government shutdown added to upset at the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate hike.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 1.99 per cent lower at 22,859.60, a loss of 464.06 points.

The broad-based S&P 500 slid 39.54 points (1.58 per cent) to 2,467.42, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index slumped 108.42 points (1.63 per cent) to 6,528.41.

A bruising December has set up Wall Street for its worst year since the financial crisis. The S&P 500 is currently down 7.7 per cent for the year and the Nasdaq is on the verge of a "bear market," which is a drop of 20 per cent from its peak this year.

The latest pullback came after Republican congressional leaders told reporters President Donald Trump would not sign a stopgap spending bill because it does not contain border wall funding.

The US government only has funding to operate through Dec 21, and without an agreement will have to shut down.

Trump's rejection sent lawmakers scrambling for a new compromise, although Democrats have stood firm saying they will not support a spending measure that funds Trump's wall on the US-Mexico border.

The revived possibility of a shutdown worsened the downbeat mood on markets after the Federal Reserve announced another interest rate hike on Wednesday and made only subtle adjustments to the course of monetary policy tightening next year despite rising worries about global growth and a big pullback in the stock market.

Analysts also said the US indictment of two Chinese hackers tied to Beijing's security services reminded investors of the unsettled state of US-China trade relations.

"We have a trade war, the economy weakening, and now the possibility of a shutdown," said Peter Cardillo of Spartan Capital Securities. "All that is feeding by itself."

