Dow Jones CEO Will Lewis to step down: FT

The chief executive officer of News Corp owned Dow Jones, Will Lewis, is stepping down, according to a report by Financial Times on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

REUTERS: The chief executive officer of News Corp owned Dow Jones, Will Lewis, is stepping down, according to a report by Financial Times on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

News Corp did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)