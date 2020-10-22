Dow profit nearly halves as pandemic weighs on demand

Dow Inc reported a 44.6per cent drop in third-quarter profit on Thursday due to lower demand for its chemicals from consumer durables and construction industries reeling under a COVID-19-induced economic slowdown.

REUTERS: Dow Inc reported a 44.6per cent drop in third-quarter profit on Thursday due to lower demand for its chemicals from consumer durables and construction industries reeling under a COVID-19-induced economic slowdown.

Net operating profit, which excludes certain items, fell to US$376 million, or 50 cents per share, in the three months ended Sept. 30, from US$679 million, or 91 cents per share, a year earlier.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Taru Jain and Arathy Nair; Editing by Arun Koyyur)