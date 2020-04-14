Dow, S&P 500 end lower ahead of earnings reports, Nasdaq gains

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks mostly fell on Monday (Apr 13) ahead of major earnings and economic reports that will shed new light on the hit from coronavirus shutdowns on business conditions and jobs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 328.60 points (1.39 per cent) to 23,390.77.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 28.19 points (1.01 per cent) to 2,761.63, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index added 38.85 points (0.48 per cent) at 8,192.43.

Earnings season begins in earnest on Tuesday with first-quarter reports from JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo, which will be followed later in the week by other banking giants.

The reports will be among the first to show the effects of the near-overnight shutdown on much of the US economy in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Some market watchers say the US economy could bounce back relatively quickly once the coronavirus situation is managed, but others warn of a more protracted slowdown due to the risk of second-wave outbreaks.

Ken Leon, a banking analyst at CFRA Research, said a key vulnerability for financial giants will be weak loan quality among commercial real estate clients, although he expects more pain to come in the second quarter.

Shares of some large banks fell more than three percent as investors also gird for a negative hit from persistently lower interest rates.

Airlines were another loser, with American Airlines, United Airlines and others losing at least seven percent amid uncertainty over industry talks with US Treasury officials on terms of a federal bailout.

Petroleum-linked shares were mixed as investors assessed a massive agreement by OPEC and other oil producers to slash production in the wake of the economic hit from the coronavirus.

Dow member Caterpillar slumped 8.7 per cent following a downgrade from Bank of America Merrill Lynch that cited the industrial company's exposure to the energy sector.

This week's economic reports include critical data on March retail sales, as well as the weekly jobless claims.