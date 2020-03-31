Dow sinks, virus pushes it to sharpest quarterly plunge in over three decades

Wall Street's slide deepened on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 was set for its worst first quarter since 1938 on growing evidence of a largescale corporate damage from the coronavirus pandemic as well as a near collapse in oil prices.

REUTERS: Wall Street's three major indexes tumbled on Tuesday, with the Dow registering its biggest quarterly decline since 1987 and the S&P 500 suffering its deepest quarterly drop since the financial crisis on growing evidence of massive economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 410.32 points, or 1.84per cent, to 21,917.16, the S&P 500 lost 42.06 points, or 1.60per cent, to 2,584.59 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 74.05 points, or 0.95per cent, to 7,700.10.

(Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Leslie Adler)