DowDuPont profit falls 28 percent on delayed shipments, weak chemical demand

DowDuPont Inc reported a 28 percent fall in adjusted quarterly profit on Thursday, as floods in the U.S. midwest and a sluggish growth in auto and smartphone markets hit prices of its specialty and agricultural chemicals as well as volumes in North America.

REUTERS: DowDuPont Inc posted a 28 percent slump in quarterly profit on Thursday, as floods in the United States delayed seed shipments and demand for its specialized chemicals used by the auto and smartphone industries declined, sending shares down about 6 percent.

The company, which sells everything from circuit packaging and display materials for smartphones to lubricants and break fluid for car makers, reaffirmed its full-year forecast for net sales to be about flat.

Advertisement

Bernstein analyst Jonas Oxgaard called DowDuPont's results "refreshingly dull", but said the last thing the market wanted at the moment was a surprise.

Formed in 2017 by the US$130 billion merger of chemical giants Dow Chemical and DuPont, DowDuPont is now in the process of splitting into three separate business units - Dow, DuPont and Corteva Agriscience.

Dow Inc, the materials science business, was spun off on April 1. Corteva is set to be separated on June 1. It makes corn, soybean, cotton sunflower seeds as well as insecticides, herbicides and fungicides.

The company said in March that the U.S. Midwest floods, which idled ethanol plants, slowed agricultural shipments and swamped storage bins holding grain from previous harvests, had limited the company's ability to deliver products to customers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As a combined company, DowDuPont's adjusted net income fell to US$1.89 billion in the first quarter ended March 31, from US$2.63 billion a year earlier.

On a per share basis, it earned 84 cents, in line with analysts' estimates, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net sales at DowDuPont dropped 9 percent to US$19.65 billion, and at Dow, it fell 10 percent to US$10.77 billion.

The company also said it expects to benefit from a recovery in demand from the auto and smartphone makers in the second half of the year.

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

DOW NUMBERS

Dow posted a 24 percent drop in core earnings from operations during the reported quarter, in line with estimate, hurt by weak prices for its chemicals.

In the second quarter, Dow said it is expecting a US$200 million hit, mainly from seasonal planned turnaround and maintenance activity.

But pricing was beginning to rise sequentially in its key markets, with an uptick in crude prices that is expected to benefit full-year earnings, the company said.

It forecast revenue between US$11 billion and US$11.5 billion for the second quarter.

Shares of Dow, which have risen about 5 percent since it spun off from DowDupont on April 1, were down 4.6 percent at US$53.55.

(Reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Shinjini Ganguli)