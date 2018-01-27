Dozens of people have accused Wynn Resorts CEO of sexual misconduct: WSJ

The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that dozens of people have accused Wynn Resorts Ltd Chief Executive Steve Wynn of sexual misconduct.

The newspaper reported that Wynn said, “The idea that I ever assaulted any woman is preposterous.”

Wynn Resorts did not immediately reply to Reuters requests for comment.

Wynn Resorts shares were down 5.2 percent at US$190.24 in midday trade.

(Reporting by Pranav Kiran in Bengaluru)