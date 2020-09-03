DP World, Canadian fund plan to invest US$4.5 billion in port terminals: Bloomberg News

Global port operator DP World and Canadian pension fund Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec are nearing a deal to invest an additional US$4.5 billion in their global portfolio of port terminals, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

FILE PHOTO: The corporate logo of DP World is seen at Jebel Ali Port in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 27, 2018. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

DP World and the Canadian pension fund manager could announce the injection of funds as early as this week, the report added.

DP World and Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec were not immediately available to comment in response to a Reuters request.

(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter)

Source: Reuters

