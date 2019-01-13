DP World signs acquisition agreement for Chile port operator

Major port operator DP World said on Sunday it had agreed to acquire a 71.3 percent stake in Chile's Puertos y Logistica (Pulogsa) from Minera Valparaiso and other shareholders associated with the Matte Group.

DUBAI: Major port operator DP World said on Sunday it had agreed to acquire a 71.3 percent stake in Chile's Puertos y Logistica (Pulogsa) from Minera Valparaiso and other shareholders associated with the Matte Group.

Pulogsa operates a long-term concession for Puerto Central in San Antonio and owns and operates Puerto Lirquen in Chile's south.

The agreement is dependent on a tender to acquire all outstanding shares of Santiago stock exchange listed Pulogsa.

Dubai's DP World said it would offer US$502 million for 100 percent equity ownership.

DP World, one of the world's largest port operators, said that Pulogsa had net financial debt of US$226 million as of September 30 and that the transaction was expected to close in the first half of the year.

It also said it expected the deal to be "earnings accretive in the first full year of consolidation" and would be financed from existing balance resources.

