DraftKings to go public in 2020 at US$3.3 billion valuation
REUTERS: Fantasy sports and gambling company DraftKings will be taken public by an entity founded by Hollywood executives Jeff Sagansky and Harry Sloan in a deal valuing the company US$3.3 billion, the firm said on Monday.
Under the deal, Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp - a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company founded by Sagansky and Sloan, will merge with DraftKings and SBTech, a sports betting technology firm.
Diamond Eagle said it would change its name to DraftKings Inc, reincorporate in Nevada and remain Nasdaq-listed under a new ticker symbol.
Institutional investors, including funds managed by Capital Research and Management Co, Wellington Management Co and Franklin Templeton, will invest US$304 million in the newly formed entity.
The combined company will be led by DraftKings co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Jason Robins.
Goldman Sachs is the exclusive financial adviser to Diamond Eagle, Raine Group is advising DraftKings, while Stifel is advising SBTech.
(Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)