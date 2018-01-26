Draghi rebukes Mnuchin but fails to brake soaring euro

FRANKFURT AM MAIN: European Central Bank president Mario Draghi scolded US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Thursday (Jan 25) for comments that sent the euro soaring against the dollar, but was unable to halt the single currency's upward surge.

A more valuable euro was partly a sign of the gathering strength of the eurozone, Draghi said, and partly because "someone else's communication does not comply with the agreed terms of reference".

Without directly referring to Mnuchin's comment on Wednesday that "a weaker dollar is good" for the United States, Draghi rebuked the "use of language" that could upset currency markets.

Quoting from an International Monetary Fund statement in October, Draghi said nations had agreed they will "refrain from competitive devaluations, and will not target our exchange rates for competitive purposes".

But while the central bank chief's message was clear, his statement that the vaulting euro was "a source of uncertainty which requires monitoring" after a regular gathering of the ECB's policy-setting governing council failed to brake its rise.

The 19-nation currency blasted to levels above US$1.25 as Draghi spoke, its highest since December 2014, weighing on European stock markets, with Germany's blue-chip DAX index down by around 1.2 per cent after spending much of the day flat.

"Mr Draghi expressed disquiet over the recent volatility of the single currency and its impact on uncertainty but there was no mention of its level," NFS Macro analyst Nick Stamenkovic noted.

The calm with which the ECB chief faced the euro's rise may have encouraged financial markets to boost it further, he added.

THREADING THE NEEDLE

The market reaction underscored how tricky it will be for the ECB to wean the eurozone off mass bond-buying and ultimately raise interest rates in the coming months and years.

The single currency had already been boosted by the minutes of the ECB's December's meeting, which showed that governors plan to "revisit" their massive support for the eurozone early this year, as well as by a slew of positive survey data pointing to strong growth ahead.

On Thursday, policymakers left their €30-billion-per-month (US$37.5-billion) "quantitative easing" - or bond-buying - scheme and historic low interest rates untouched.

The ECB's crisis-fighting tools includde almost €2.3 trillion in purchases of government and corporate bonds, cheap loans to banks and low rates. And they are aimed at firing eurozone growth and boosting inflation towards its target of just below 2.0 per cent.

Growth has indeed picked up - to an estimated 2.4 per cent in 2017 - but inflation stood at just 1.4 per cent in December, complicating the path back from the bank's interventions.

In what the ECB insists is a side effect, its policy has also suppressed the value of the euro against other currencies, supporting growth by encouraging exports and inflation by making imports more expensive.

A pricier euro could slow the ECB's quest to complete its mission, although some analysts argue there is little it can do to brake the currency's rise.

"The most difficult challenge for the ECB is that it is still not sufficiently fulfilling its price stability mandate, despite a stronger-than-expected euro area recovery," said economist Marcel Fratzscher of Berlin-based think tank DIW.

"The ECB has to strike a delicate balance between preparing markets for an exit from QE and keeping its options open to extend its QE programme further, if need be."

Draghi offered one hint Thursday, suggesting there were "very few chances" interest rates - not slated for an increase until "well after" the end of QE - would rise this year.

GERMAN WELDERS TO THE RESCUE?

For now, the ECB's best hope to escape this dilemma is for other factors to fire price growth towards its target and chip away at the need for QE.

That could include eurozone workers negotiating hard for generous wage increases - previously described by Draghi as the "linchpin" of higher inflation.

German metalworkers could set the tone, as they press demands for a 6.0-per cent salary boost and the right to go part-time for up to two years.

The ECB would "observe what's happening" in Germany, Draghi said, while noting that wage growth would "depend very much on the conditions of the labour market".

Elsewhere in the eurozone unemployment remains high, limiting upward pressure on pay.

Given those limitations, "chances of another extension of QE rather than an early end are increasing," ING Diba bank economist Carsten Brzeski predicted.