Dream Global REIT to be bought by Blackstone funds in US$4.7 billion deal

REUTERS: Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust said on Sunday it is to be bought by funds managed by Blackstone Group Inc in a CUS$6.2 billion (US$4.69 billion) deal.

Blackstone will pay CUS$16.79 in cash for each Dream Global unit to acquire all of the office and industrial property manager's subsidiaries and assets, according to a statement from Dream Global.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)