Dropbox results top estimates on higher subscriber additions

Online file storage firm Dropbox Inc signed up more paying subscribers in its second quarter as a public company than Wall Street was expecting.

Shares of Dropbox, however, came under pressure and slipped nearly 10 percent in extended trading after the company decided to advance its lock-up expiration date by several trading days.

The lock-up period, which is now set to expire on August 23, will unlock an additional 356.4 million shares for trading.

The company, which competes with Alphabet Inc's Google, Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com Inc as well as Box Inc , said it expects third-quarter revenue to be in the range of US$350 million and US$353 million. Analysts were expecting revenue of US$345.9 million.

Chief Executive Drew Houston said more individual and corporate clients signed up for its recently introduced plans that offered bigger storage at higher prices, leading to a higher average revenue per user (ARPU).

The company, which started as a free service to share and store photos, music and other large files, has worked to build up its enterprise software offering.

The company's ARPU rose to US$116.66 in the quarter and beat expectations of US$113.95. Dropbox's paying subscribers rose 20 percent to 11.9 million at the end of June and outpaced the average analyst estimate of 11.73 million, according to FactSet.

Shares of the company were also weighed by the departure of its Chief Operating Officer Dennis Woodside, who played a vital role in its initial public offering in March.

The company said Woodside will step down in early September after four years with the San Francisco-based company. He will remain an advisor until the end of the year.

Dropbox had a blockbuster debut on March 23 as investors bought into the biggest technology initial public offering in more than a year, with shares closing up more than 35 percent in their first day of trading.

The company, which is yet to turn profitable, reported a smaller loss of US$4.1 million in the second quarter of 2018 compared with US$26.8 million a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, Dropbox earned 11 cents per share, beating estimates of 6 cents.

Revenue jumped 27 percent to US$339.2 million, above Wall Street expectations of US$330.9 million.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar and Arun Koyyur)