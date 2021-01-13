Dropbox to layoff 11per cent of its workforce, COO to step down

Business

Dropbox to layoff 11per cent of its workforce, COO to step down

File hosting service provider Dropbox Inc said on Wednesday it will layoff 11per cent of its global workforce to streamline in line with its business priorities.

Illustration photo of the Dropbox app
FILE PHOTO: The Dropbox app logo seen on a mobile phone in this illustration photo October 16, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

Bookmark

REUTERS: File hosting service provider Dropbox Inc said on Wednesday it will layoff 11per cent of its global workforce to streamline in line with its business priorities.

Chief Operating Officer Olivia Nottebohm will also step down effective Feb. 5, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark