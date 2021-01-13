Dropbox to layoff 11per cent of its workforce, COO to step down

File hosting service provider Dropbox Inc said on Wednesday it will layoff 11per cent of its global workforce to streamline in line with its business priorities.

REUTERS: File hosting service provider Dropbox Inc said on Wednesday it will layoff 11per cent of its global workforce to streamline in line with its business priorities.

Chief Operating Officer Olivia Nottebohm will also step down effective Feb. 5, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)