Dubai's DP World to delist, return to full state ownership

Dubai's DP World , one of the world's largest port operators, said on Monday it would delist from the Nasdaq Dubai exchange after its parent company offered to acquire its 19.55per cent listed shares.

DUBAI: Dubai's DP World , one of the world's largest port operators, said on Monday it would delist from the Nasdaq Dubai exchange after its parent company offered to acquire its 19.55per cent listed shares.

DP World will be fully owned by parent Port and Free Zone World, a subsidiary of state investment vehicle Dubai World, once it delists.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Tom Hogue)