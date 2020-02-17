Dubai's DP World to delist, return to full state ownership

Business

Dubai's DP World , one of the world's largest port operators, said on Monday it would delist from the Nasdaq Dubai exchange after its parent company offered to acquire its 19.55per cent listed shares.

FILE PHOTO: General view of a stock yard of DP World&apos;s fully automated Terminal 2 at Jebel Al
FILE PHOTO: General view of a stock yard of DP World's fully automated Terminal 2 at Jebel Ali Port in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 27, 2018. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo

DP World will be fully owned by parent Port and Free Zone World, a subsidiary of state investment vehicle Dubai World, once it delists.

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Source: Reuters

