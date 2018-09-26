Dunkin' drops 'Donuts' from name in shift to coffee

Dunkin' Donuts said on Tuesday it plans to rebrand itself as "Dunkin'" as part of new CEO Dave Hoffman's plans to bring beverages and breakfast meals to the forefront of the restaurant chain's menu.

"The new branding conveys the company's focus on serving great coffee fast, while ... retaining its familiar pink and orange colors and iconic font," the company said.

The company, whose sales in the recent quarters have been powered by breakfast and beverage items, said the new branding would be effective January.

However, the shift to drive more customers to buy its coffee comes at a time companies such as Starbucks continue to deal with stagnating demand for coffee in the United States.

