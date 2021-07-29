Duolingo valued at US$6.5 billion as shares soar in debut
Language learning app Duolingo Inc's shares rose nearly 39per cent in their U.S. market debut on Wednesday, giving it a valuation of US$6.5 billion on a fully-diluted basis.
The company's stock opened at US$141.4 per share, blowing past the initial public offering price of US$102 per share.
(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)