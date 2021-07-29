Duolingo valued at US$6.5 billion as shares soar in debut

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Language learning app Duolingo Inc's shares rose nearly 39per cent in their U.S. market debut on Wednesday, giving it a valuation of US$6.5 billion on a fully-diluted basis.

REUTERS: Language learning app Duolingo Inc's shares rose nearly 39per cent in their U.S. market debut on Wednesday, giving it a valuation of US$6.5 billion on a fully-diluted basis.

The company's stock opened at US$141.4 per share, blowing past the initial public offering price of US$102 per share.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)