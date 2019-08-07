DuPont considers sale of nutrition and biosciences unit - CNBC

Industrial materials maker DuPont is considering the sale of its nutrition and biosciences unit, CNBC said in a tweet on Tuesday, citing a report.

REUTERS: Industrial materials maker DuPont is considering the sale of its nutrition and biosciences unit, CNBC said in a tweet on Tuesday, citing a report.

The unit could be worth at least US$20 billion, CNBC said.

DuPont declined to comment.

(Reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)