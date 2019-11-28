Dyson to move global headquarters to St James Power Station in Singapore: Sources

SINGAPORE: British technology firm Dyson will be moving its headquarters to St James Power Station, according to reports and sources.



This comes more than 10 months after the privately-owned firm announced it was relocating its corporate head office to Singapore to "reflect the increasing importance of Asia" to its business.



The company is best known for its hair dryers, bladeless fans and bagless vacuum cleaners.



Its new home will be at the site of what was Singapore’s first coal-fired power station, sources said.

Chief executive Jim Rowan told The Straits Times that the company had agreed terms with landlord Mapletree for the waterfront site.

"We have agreed that Dyson will take that whole power station as its global headquarters," Mr Rowan is cited as saying.

"It's an indication that we are serious about laying down some very deep roots within Singapore."

According to a project signboard at the site along Sentosa Gateway, the four-storey development is undergoing proposed additions and alteration works and will be completed by the third quarter of 2020.



View of St James Power Station.

The former power station, built between 1924 and 1927, was decommissioned in 1976 and served as a warehouse for PSA from 1980 to 1992.



In 2006, it was turned into one of the country’s largest entertainment and nightlife complexes. Three years later, it was gazetted as a National Monument.



It was also awarded the URA Architectural Heritage Award in 2010.



When the lease for the nightlife hub expired on Aug 31, 2018, the property was returned to landlord Mapletree.



