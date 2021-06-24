E-Mart to acquire 80per cent stake of eBay's S Korean business for US$3 billion
South Korea's E-Mart Inc said on Thursday it plans to acquire 80per cent stake of eBay Inc's South Korean business for 3.4 trillion won (US$3.00 billion), E-Mart said in a regulatory filing.
(US$1 = 1,131.6800 won)
