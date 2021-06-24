E-Mart to acquire 80per cent stake of eBay's S Korean business for US$3 billion

Business

E-Mart to acquire 80per cent stake of eBay's S Korean business for US$3 billion

South Korea's E-Mart Inc said on Thursday it plans to acquire 80per cent stake of eBay Inc's South Korean business for 3.4 trillion won (US$3.00 billion), E-Mart said in a regulatory filing.

FILE PHOTO: An eBay sign at an office building in San Jose, California
FILE PHOTO: An eBay sign at an office building in San Jose, California, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach/File Photo

(US$1 = 1,131.6800 won)

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang; editing by Jason Neely)

Source: Reuters

