EA buys Playdemic from Warner Bros Games for US$1.4 billion

Business

EA buys Playdemic from Warner Bros Games for US$1.4 billion

Videogame developer Electronic Arts said on Wednesday it had bought Playdemic Ltd, the mobile games studio responsible for "Golf Clash", from Warner Bros Games for US$1.4 billion in cash.

FILE PHOTO: An Electronic Arts (EA) video game logo is seen at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, o
FILE PHOTO: An Electronic Arts (EA) video game logo is seen at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD
(Updated: )

Bookmark

REUTERS: Videogame developer Electronic Arts said on Wednesday it had bought Playdemic Ltd, the mobile games studio responsible for "Golf Clash", from Warner Bros Games for US$1.4 billion in cash.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark