EA buys Playdemic from Warner Bros Games for US$1.4 billion

Videogame developer Electronic Arts said on Wednesday it had bought Playdemic Ltd, the mobile games studio responsible for "Golf Clash", from Warner Bros Games for US$1.4 billion in cash.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

