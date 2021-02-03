EA hikes annual sales outlook as lockdown boost for videogames continues

Electronic Arts Inc on Tuesday raised its annual sales outlook, betting on strong sales of its sports titles including "FIFA 21" and "Madden NFL 21" as more people turn to videogames to keep themselves entertained during COVID-19 lockdowns.

REUTERS: Electronic Arts Inc on Tuesday raised its annual sales outlook, betting on strong sales of its sports titles including "FIFA 21" and "Madden NFL 21" as more people turn to videogames to keep themselves entertained during COVID-19 lockdowns.

The company raised its full-year adjusted sales forecast to US$6.08 billion from US$5.95 billion, edging past analysts' estimates of US$6.01 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Videogame sales in the United States hit a record US$56.9 billion last year, according to research firm NPD, as demand for virtual entertainment soared after major public events were canceled to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The company said "FIFA Ultimate Team", the most popular mode in its flagship football franchise, had a record of nearly 6 million daily active players in December, while new players on its battle royale game "Apex Legends" jumped 30per cent year-over-year.

Revenue from live services, which include in-game purchases and a subscription-based online service among other items, rose 5per cent to US$951 million in the quarter.

EA in December reached an agreement to buy UK-based Codemasters, known for its Formula One games for Playstation 4, in a deal worth US$1.2 billion, outbidding rival Take-Two Interactive Software.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The company's adjusted revenue for the holiday-quarter, ended Dec. 31, was US$2.4 billion, narrowly beating analysts' average estimate of US$2.39 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income for the third quarter fell to US$211 million, or 72 cents per share, from US$346 million, US$1.18 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)