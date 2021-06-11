EA says investigating data breach

The Electronic Arts Inc., logo is displayed on a screen during a PlayStation 4 Pro launch event in New York City, on Sep 7, 2016. (Photo: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)
WASHINGTON: Videogame publisher Electronic Arts said on Thursday (Jun 10) that it was investigating a recent incident of intrusion into its network where a limited amount of game source code and related tools were stolen.

Vice's Motherboard earlier reported that hackers had stolen a wealth of data, including source codes for popular title "FIFA 21" and source code and tools for Frostbite engine, a software development toolset for game creators.

"No player data was accessed, and we have no reason to believe there is any risk to player privacy," EA said in a statement.

Shares of the company fell nearly 2 per cent to US$143.50 after the report.

