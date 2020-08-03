Earnings, Microsoft boost Wall St. as investors await stimulus

Business

Earnings, Microsoft boost Wall St. as investors await stimulus

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday as Microsoft's pursuit of TikTok's U.S. operations and a clutch of upbeat quarterly earnings reports lifted sentiment in the absence of a fiscal coronavirus relief deal.

The Wall Street sign is pictured at the New York Stock exchange (NYSE) in the Manhattan borough of
FILE PHOTO: The Wall Street sign is pictured at the New York Stock exchange (NYSE) in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Bookmark

REUTERS: Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday as Microsoft's pursuit of TikTok's U.S. operations and a clutch of upbeat quarterly earnings reports lifted sentiment in the absence of a fiscal coronavirus relief deal.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 114.00 points, or 0.43per cent, at the open to 26,542.32.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 17.14 points, or 0.52per cent, at 3,288.26. The Nasdaq Composite gained 103.36 points, or 0.96per cent, to 10,848.64 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark