Earnings, Microsoft boost Wall St. as investors await stimulus

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday as Microsoft's pursuit of TikTok's U.S. operations and a clutch of upbeat quarterly earnings reports lifted sentiment in the absence of a fiscal coronavirus relief deal.

REUTERS: Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday as Microsoft's pursuit of TikTok's U.S. operations and a clutch of upbeat quarterly earnings reports lifted sentiment in the absence of a fiscal coronavirus relief deal.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 114.00 points, or 0.43per cent, at the open to 26,542.32.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The S&P 500 opened higher by 17.14 points, or 0.52per cent, at 3,288.26. The Nasdaq Composite gained 103.36 points, or 0.96per cent, to 10,848.64 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)