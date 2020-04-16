EasyJet says able to survive a lengthy fleet grounding

British low cost airline easyJet , whose aircraft are all grounded due to the coronavirus pandemic, said steps it had taken to shore up its finances meant it would be able to survive a lengthy fleet grounding.

The airline said that it had the ability to shrink its fleet through leases and planned to sell six old aircraft, giving it flexibility depending on the shape of future demand.

Looking to the future, it also said that bookings for winter are well ahead of the equivalent point last year.

