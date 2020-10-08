EasyJet says pandemic causes annual loss of over US$1 billion

British airline easyJet warned it would report a loss of as much as 845 million pounds (US$1.09 billion) in its last financial year, and said it continued to review its finances as travel remains subdued by the ongoing pandemic.

LONDON: British airline easyJet warned it would report a loss of as much as 845 million pounds (US$1.09 billion) in its last financial year, and said it continued to review its finances as travel remains subdued by the ongoing pandemic.

The airline has signalled to the government that it may need further financial support, according to media reports on Thursday.

For the 12 months to the end of September, easyJet said it expects to report a headline loss before tax in the range of 815 million pounds to 845 million pounds.

