EasyJet warns of softer Italian demand in wake of coronavirus

British budget airline easyJet warned on Friday it had seen a significant softening of demand and load factors into and out of its northern Italian bases and slower demand in other European markets due to coronavirus.

LONDON: British budget airline easyJet warned on Friday it had seen a significant softening of demand and load factors into and out of its northern Italian bases and slower demand in other European markets due to coronavirus.

As a result it is cancelling some flights, it said, particularly those into and out of Italy, while continuing to monitor the situation and adapting its flying program to support demand.

Advertisement

Advertisement

easyJet said it was too early to determine what the impact of the virus outbreak will be on its current year outlook and guidance for both the airline and holidays business.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)