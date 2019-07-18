EBay beats estimates as more shoppers flock to site, shares rise

EBay Inc beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday, as a multi-year effort to make its platforms easier to use attracted more customers.

REUTERS: EBay Inc beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue and profit on Wednesday, as a multi-year effort to make its platforms easier to use attracted more customers, sending its shares up 5per cent.

EBay, facing rising competition from Amazon.com Inc and Walmart Inc , has been focusing on its emerging businesses such as advertising and payments.

The e-commerce company forecast third-quarter adjusted profit in the range of 62 cents to 65 cents per share and revenue of US$2.61 billion to US$2.66 billion. Analysts had expected a profit of 63 cents on revenue of US$2.68 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

San Jose, California-based eBay announced a review of its StubHub and eBay Classifieds businesses in March and said it would name two new directors to its board as part of an agreement to ease pressure on the board from activist investors.

EBay's net income from continuing operations fell to US$403 million or 46 cents per share for the second quarter ended June 30 from US$638 million or 64 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 68 cents per share, beating analysts' average estimate of 62 cents.

Revenue rose nearly 2per cent to US$2.69 billion, above estimates of US$2.68 billion.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana and Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)