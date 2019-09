EBay Inc said on Wednesday Chief Executive Officer Devin Wenig has stepped down and the e-commerce company named its finance head Scott Schenkel as interim CEO.

The company said its board will undertake a search for the next CEO.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)