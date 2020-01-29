EBay forecasts first-quarter revenue below estimates, shares fall

EBay Inc forecast first-quarter revenue below Wall Street targets on Tuesday, as the e-commerce company faces fierce competition from bigger rival Amazon.com Inc , sending its shares down about 3per cent after the bell.

For the first quarter, eBay expects revenue of between US$2.55 billion (1.9 billion pounds) and US$2.60 billion, while analysts were expecting US$2.64 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Facing stiff competition in its marketplace business, eBay has shifted focus to its advertising and payments businesses, as well as worked to make its platform simpler to use by adding features such as grouped listings and personal recommendations.

EBay is also reeling under pressure from activist investors Elliott Management Corp and Starboard Value to hive off some of its businesses to improve profitability.

EBay's revenue for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 fell about 2per cent to US$2.82 billion, beating analysts' expectation of US$2.81 billion.

Net income from continuing operations fell to US$558 million, or 69 cents per share, from US$763 million, or 80 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 81 cents per share, above the average analyst estimate 76 cents.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Maju Samuel)