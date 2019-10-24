EBay forecasts holiday-quarter revenue below estimates, shares fall 3%

REUTERS: EBayforecast current-quarter revenue below Wall Street estimates on Wednesday (Oct 23), as it faces fierce competition from bigger rivals Amazon and Walmart in the run-up to the crucial holiday shopping season.

Shares of the company fell 2.73 per cent to US$38.13 in extended trading as the holiday quarter typically generates a majority of its annual sales and profit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

EBay forecast fourth-quarter adjusted profit from continuing operations in the range of 73 cents to 76 cents per share and net revenue of US$2.77 billion and US$2.82 billion.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 76 cents on revenue of US$2.85 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The results follow the exit of Chief Executive Officer Devin Wenig last month, who cited differences with the company's revamped board, which is looking to sell some of its businesses amid pressure from activist investors.

Hedge funds Elliott Management and Starboard Value have been pushing the e-commerce company to improve profitability through a wide-ranging review.

Advertisement

Advertisement

EBay said active buyers grew 4 per cent to 183 million in the reported quarter. However, its gross merchandise volume, which is the value of goods sold on its websites within a certain time frame, fell 4 per cent to US$21.72 billion.

The company's net income fell to US$310 million, or 37 cents per share, in the third-quarter ended Sep 30, from US$721 million, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 67 cents per share, beating the average analyst estimate of 64 cents.

The e-commerce company's net revenue was flat at US$2.65 billion, marginally beating estimates of US$2.64 billion.

