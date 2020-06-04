EBay raises current-quarter sales, profit forecast on higher demand

EBay Inc raised current-quarter revenue and profit forecast on Thursday, as people stuck at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic ordered more from the e-commerce platform, sending its shares up 10per cent.

REUTERS: EBay Inc raised current-quarter revenue and profit forecast on Thursday, as people stuck at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic ordered more from the e-commerce platform, sending its shares up 10per cent.

Stay-at-home orders to curb the rapid spread of the new coronavirus led to a sharp rise in online shopping and orders for e-commerce companies including eBay, Amazon.com Inc and Walmart Inc's online business.

EBay said its full-year performance will likely be above the range it forecast earlier. In April, it estimated full-year revenue between US$9.56 billion and US$9.76 billion.

It expects second-quarter revenue to be between US$2.75 billion and US$2.80 billion, compared with earlier estimates of US$2.38 billion to US$2.48 billion.

It also raised its adjusted profit forecast to between US$1.02 and US$1.06 per share from an earlier range of US$0.73 to US$0.80 per share.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

