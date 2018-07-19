EBay's third-quarter forecast misses estimates

NEW YORK: EBay Inc forecast third-quarter profit below analysts' estimates on Wednesday (Jul 18) as efforts to revamp its e-commerce platforms failed to impress investors.

Shares of eBay were down two per cent at US$37.21 in after-hours trading.

The company forecast third-quarter adjusted profit of 54 cents-56 cents per share and revenue of US$2.64 billion to US$2.69 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 56 cents per share and revenue of US$2.66 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company also lowered its full-year revenue forecast to between US$10.75 billion and US$10.85 billion from US$10.9 billion and US$11.1 billion previously.

The online marketplace has been splurging on advertising brands available on its platform and on developing a more user-friendly format to better compete with the likes of Amazon.com .

Excluding items, the company earned 53 cents per share, beating analysts' average estimate of 51 cents.

Revenue rose to US$2.64 billion from US$2.42 billion.

