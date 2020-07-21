Ebay sells classifieds business to Norway's Adevinta in US$9.2 billion deal

Ebay has agreed to sell its classified ads business to Norwegian group Adevinta in a cash share deal worth US$9.2 billion, the companies said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: The eBay logo is pictured on a phone screen in this photo illustration in New York
FILE PHOTO: The eBay logo is pictured on a phone screen in this photo illustration in New York, U.S., July 23, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Ebay will receive US$2.5 billion in cash and 540 million shares of Adevinta, making it the largest shareholder with a 44per cent stake of the pro forma company, they said.

The transaction is expected to close by the first quarter of 2021.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Jason Neely)

Source: Reuters

