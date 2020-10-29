EBay third-quarter revenue beats estimates

Business

EBay third-quarter revenue beats estimates

E-commerce firm eBay Inc's quarterly revenue topped Wall Street expectations on Wednesday, as people staying at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic flocked to bigger rivals for online shopping.

FILE PHOTO: The eBay logo is pictured on a screen in this photo illustration in New York
FILE PHOTO: The eBay logo is pictured on a screen in this photo illustration in New York, U.S., July 23, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Illustration/File Photo

Bookmark

REUTERS: E-commerce firm eBay Inc's quarterly revenue topped Wall Street expectations on Wednesday, as people staying at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic flocked to bigger rivals for online shopping.

Revenue rose to US$2.61 billion from US$2.08 billion, beating analysts' average estimate of US$2.48 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark