EBay third-quarter revenue beats estimates

REUTERS: E-commerce firm eBay Inc's quarterly revenue topped Wall Street expectations on Wednesday, as people staying at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic flocked to bigger rivals for online shopping.

Revenue rose to US$2.61 billion from US$2.08 billion, beating analysts' average estimate of US$2.48 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)