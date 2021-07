EBay Inc said on Wednesday it will sell a part of its stake in classifieds group Adevinta to private equity group Permira for US$2.25 billion in cash.

REUTERS: EBay Inc said on Wednesday it will sell a part of its stake in classifieds group Adevinta to private equity group Permira for US$2.25 billion in cash.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

