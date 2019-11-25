EBay to sell ticketing unit StubHub for US$4.05 billion

EBay Inc will sell its ticketing unit, StubHub, for US$4.05 billion to ticket reseller Viagogo Ltd in an all-cash deal, the companies said on Monday.

Shares of eBay were up more than 5per cent before the opening bell.

The deal is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2020.

